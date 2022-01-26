Art-filled garden grows into best-kept secret of downtown Little Rock

The garden is located in the SOMA district of Little Rock. It's surrounded by great restaurants and shops along South Main Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Every week on THV11, Ashley King discovers Arkansas. She has visited magnificent murals, incredible waterfalls and quaint downtowns. On this day, the 'Discover Arkansas' crew visited The Bernice Garden.

According to the venue's website, it's privately owned by Anita Davis. Davis bought the property in 2005 because she "envisioned a gathering place to celebrate community, sustainability and local artists."

During the summer months, the garden is known for hosting several farmer's markets, a strawberry festival, live music, art shows and more. The Sunday Farmer's Market is very popular with locals as it runs mid-April through November.

The centerpiece to the garden is a large wooden canopy that was built in 2011 and completely made of reclaimed wood. The garden also features several sculptures that "represent and reflect the spirit, nature and history of Arkansas."

The Bernice Garden is located at at 1401 S Main St. It has nearby parking and no gate. The park is closed between the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The garden is available to host private events like weddings, retreats and company gatherings. CLICK HERE to learn more.

