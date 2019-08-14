ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Even before our arrival to DeGray Lake, which is near Arkadelphia, Theba informed us this was a wonderful destination to view her favorite bird, the glorious bald eagle.

Theba is a self-proclaimed bird-nerd and loves to travel around central Arkansas to photograph these magnificent creatures.

DeGray Lake Resort State Park is most proud to be able to offer so many amenities, unique to Arkansas state parks. Some of the activities include 18 holes of disk golf (free disk rental available), an affordable 18-hole golf course, hiking, camping, and obviously lake activities.

One of the park’s interpreters, David Armstrong, took the Discover Arkansas team under his wing (see what we did there) to show them around the place. Park Interpreters offer many programs for families to take advantage of.

David was showing visitors how to use survival para-cord to start a fire the old-school way. At least he was able to make smoke.

RELATED: Mount Nebo is a year round destination with great camping, hiking trails & views

RELATED: Lake Catherine has one of Arkansas's most popular trails

The lake was very calm as David navigated a pontoon boat to check out some of the park destinations from a lake-side perspective. The resort, swim beach, and islands were all very exciting to see.

However, the show stopper was definitely when a beautiful bald eagle was spotted as David was guiding us through some coves. Theba went crazy with excitement as we were able to watch the bird perch and fly away a couple times.

Lake DeGray Resort State Park proved to provide many activities for just about anyone and everyone to enjoy.

RELATED: Secret tunnel that Al Capone used now under wax museum in Hot Springs