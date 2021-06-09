Discover the history of Faulkner County at its very own museum

The museum was founded in 1992 and opened to the public in 1997, as a resource for people to learn more about the county history and research their own family past.

CONWAY, Ark. — Located on the Conway, Arkansas courthouse grounds is the Faulkner County Museum.

The museum building was originally the county jail, constructed in 1896 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

Today, the same building is filled with items that tell the prehistory and history of the county.

The first level of the museum showcases thousands of county artifacts. The second floor of the museum features a tiny replica of Faulkner County with a running toy train.

Next door to the museum is an 1820s-era dog trot log cabin. In the 1960’s, this cabin was moved from its original location off State Highway 36 to its current spot next to the museum.