Downtown Little Rock has over a dozen murals just waiting to be admired

Murals in downtown Little Rock make a perfect stop for photographers and influencers alike.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new year gives us a new chance to explore some of our favorite places across Arkansas. In downtown Little Rock, over a dozen murals are just waiting to be admired.

Murals are becoming more and more popular as the rise in social media continues. Online influencers are especially keen to find the perfect piece of art for their Facebook or Instagram backdrop.

The Discover Arkansas team wanted to find some of those best murals in Little Rock. The problem is there are just too many fantastic murals to narrow down a list of the best. Click here to see the interactive map of all the murals.

We visited three of them: "Playtime," "Everyone's Neighborhood," and "City Dreamers."

"Playtime" was painted by Jason Jones. It's massive and almost four stories high. It's located at Capitol Ave. and Main Street. Our favorite part was the small bear that symbolizes Arkansas's earliest nickname of "The Bear State."

"Everyone's Neighborhood" was our second stop. We were enamored by the bright colors. It was painted by Josh Coker and Matt McLeod and is located at 321 Scott St.

"City Dreamers" was our last stop and it didn't disappoint. On one side, there's a cityscape in a woman's head and there's Calico Rock painted inside the man's head.

"The mural is really inspired by places and our connection to them. The inspiration started with the beautiful landscape photography of Paul Caldwell and Mitchell R. Grosky," said artist Joel Boyd.

All three of these murals were sponsored by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.