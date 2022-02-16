Extensive walking trails and fishing piers right on the edge of Lake Hamilton

Paved and unpaved trail loops throughout the beautiful nature of Hot Springs to make the perfect day of exploring for families.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Discover Arkansas team visits dozens of parks throughout the year and this park has to be one of the most robust experiences for visitors in central Arkansas.

Entergy Park is located at 530 Lakepark Dr. in Hot Springs. It's 30-acres of walking trails, playgrounds and fishing right along one of Arkansas's most popular lakes.

There are paved and unpaved trail loops throughout the park. We spotted several dog owners taking their pets for a walk as well as parents with strollers. Kids are also welcome to bring their bikes!

If you aren't interested in walking, there are several picnic tables and small pavilions available. You can eat lunch while watching families fish off a wooden dock on the centrally-located pond.

There are also two playgrounds in view so you can keep an eye on the kids. One playground is for ages five and under while the big kids playground has tall slides and climbing cables.

The entire park is on the edge of Lake Hamilton. From some of the walking trails and deck overlooks, you can watch boats pull on and off of the nearby ramp. There are several more fishing piers down on the lake that are available for visitors.