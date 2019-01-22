ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The DeSoto Bluff Trail is easy to access, right off Highway 7 in Arkadelphia. It's a flat, paved trail and less than a mile roundtrip.

The path is lined with educational markers. Our team also spotted a makeshift home for gnomes! Right off the paved trail, someone created a small door on a large tree and placed a plastic gnome and wooden ladder inside.

RELATED: SoMa is a hip pocket of art, food that adds character to downtown Little Rock

RELATED: Learning the history behind Al Capone's hotel room in Hot Springs

At the end of the trail, there's a great view of the Ouachita River. It's the perfect escape from the city and nearby college campuses. There are also several benches available for an outdoor classroom setting.

The DeSoto trail is named after Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto. He was one of the first Europeans to arrive on the land, now known as Arkansas.