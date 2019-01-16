SCOTT, Ark. — The Toltec Mounds site is one of the few National Historic Landmarks in Arkansas.

The land was once a ceremonial ground for ancestors of the Native Americans. Researchers believe the mounds were home to political and religious leaders from 650 to 1050 A.D.

The Arkansas State Park system built two walking trails and a new dock for visitors to explore the mounds and lake area. There is also a gift shop and museum on the property.

The Toltec Mounds are located about 20 minutes east of Little Rock. Schools and groups are encourage to call ahead to reserve a guided tour.