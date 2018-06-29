This is story will continue to be updated. If you have any suggestions for one-day trips to take in Arkansas, please email web@thv11.com.

Just picture it! You have a day off from work, so what do you do?

Don’t worry, THV11 has you covered! We’re taking day trips from Little Rock to different places in our beautiful state as part of our new series, “Discover Arkansas.” The trips we are taking in July are part of our, “Daytrippers Edition.”

We will let you know what cool and quirky things you can do in just ONE DAY! And the best part of our 'Daytrippers' is you get to be with us every step of the way on social media through our Insta-stories!

In this list, the starting location we are using is Little Rock when referencing trip time and distance.

Heber Springs:

1 hour and 15 minutes (64.2 miles) from Little Rock

This lake town has plenty to offer. Though this town is mainly known for its docks and bays lining Greers Ferry Lake, Heber Springs is perfect for those in love with all things outdoors.

Founded in 1881 as Sugar Loaf, renamed to Heber Springs in 1910.

Attractions:

Collins Creek: This gorgeous creek can be found at JFK Park below the Greers Ferry Dam. The creek is a year-round trout fishery, full of brook and rainbow trout that reproduce naturally. Just a short hike following the creek leads to Collins Creek Cascade, a gorgeous bubbling brook.

This gorgeous creek can be found at JFK Park below the Greers Ferry Dam. The creek is a year-round trout fishery, full of brook and rainbow trout that reproduce naturally. Just a short hike following the creek leads to Collins Creek Cascade, a gorgeous bubbling brook. Greers Ferry Lake: From boating to fishing to swimming -- there's never a dull moment on Greers Ferry Lake. The man-made spot is riddled with islands and streams and is home to several marinas. The lake is also home to the JFK Dedication Site at Greers Ferry Lake Dam.

From boating to fishing to swimming -- there's never a dull moment on Greers Ferry Lake. The man-made spot is riddled with islands and streams and is home to several marinas. The lake is also home to the JFK Dedication Site at Greers Ferry Lake Dam. The Red River: Fish, kayak and swim your way through this bluff-lined river! The river has places to rent kayaks, canoes, and tubes to float your way down.

Fish, kayak and swim your way through this bluff-lined river! The river has places to rent kayaks, canoes, and tubes to float your way down. Fishing Guide: Leave the gear at home and come let a local guide your way through rivers and lakes. Fish the day away with a crew that makes sure you're on your A-game! There are several guides to choose from, including Rouse Fly Fishing and Triple F Outfitters.

Leave the gear at home and come let a local guide your way through rivers and lakes. Fish the day away with a crew that makes sure you're on your A-game! There are several guides to choose from, including Rouse Fly Fishing and Triple F Outfitters. Ozark Country Market: This adorable shop is all about local living! The self-proclaimed "little market on top of a mountain" has a range of locally-made products that make for the perfect souvenir.

Grab Some Grub:

Cafe Klaser: Our team stopped by this restaurant decorated with all-things-outdoors. From steak to home-made pie, this locally-owned place is stocked full of traditional American food. Trip Advisor rate: 3.5 out of 129 reviews.

Our team stopped by this restaurant decorated with all-things-outdoors. From steak to home-made pie, this locally-owned place is stocked full of traditional American food. Trip Advisor rate: 3.5 out of 129 reviews. Pizza Pie-Zazz: Nothing is better than fresh pizza, and that's what this local eatery has to offer! Trip Advisor rate: 4.5 out of 128 reviews.

Nothing is better than fresh pizza, and that's what this local eatery has to offer! Trip Advisor rate: 4.5 out of 128 reviews. Chuck's Diner & Steakhouse: Good ole' home-cookin' is a staple in every Arkansas town and this diner has you covered. Trip Advisor rate: 4.5 out of 144 reviews.

Hot Springs:

58 minutes (55.2 miles) from Little Rock

Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains is this adorable town full of history. From mobsters to famous baseball players -- this all-American town is known for the historic bathhouses and natural hot springs that bring visitors in all year long.

KTHV

Activities :

Lake Day: With two man-made lakes, Hot Springs is a well-known hot spot for all water-based activities. Rent a boat or grab your fishing poles and head to either Lake Hamilton or Lake Catherine to splish and splash with the family.

Garvan Woodland Gardens: If you're looking for a more peaceful activity, come daydream at this picturesque garden. Known for tulip gardens and unique landscapes, the garden is home to several weddings every year. Though there is an easy walking trail that winds through the gardens, they do offer golf cart rentals for easy viewing.

Magic Springs and Crystal Falls: If you're looking for something action-packed, this is the spot for you! From thrilling roller coasters to chilling water slides, Magic Springs has something for everyone. If you've got little ones, don't worry! This amusement park has attractions for every age.

AdventureWorks: Come zipline through the Ouachitas to get gorgeous views and the adrenaline pumping. This outdoor park also offers an aerial playground for those wanting a thrill.

Museums: With so much history, it's no surprise Hot Springs is home to several museums. Explore Arkansas' gangster history at the Gangster Museum of America or spend the day with your favorite celebrities and historical figures at the Josephine Tussaud Wax Museum. Want something a little more tailored for the kiddos? The Mid-America Science Museum is an interactive playground of exhibits.

Bathhouse Row: Eight bathhouses utilizing the area's natural hot springs have made this a must-stop destination for years. Choose from any of the historic spas to relax and rejuvenate on your day off!

The Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs, THV11

Hot Springs Mountain Tower: This newly renovated tower takes you up over historic downtown Hot Springs for a breathtaking view.

Arkansas Alligator Farm and Petting Zoo: It's not as scary as it sounds!The petting zoo includes emu, pygmy goats and sheep. And, the farm not only includes both adult and baby alligators, it is also now home to four types of primates, Arkansas mountain lions, wild ducks, wolves, turkeys and peacocks.

Baseball Trail: Walk the steps of the greatest in this historic town-wide trail. Follow along through town and learn about baseball legends who made this same trip!

Grab Some Grub :

Mr. Whiskers: Nothing sounds quite as good as fresh catfish after a long day on the lake! Trip Advisor rate: 4.5 out of 505 reviews.

The Ohio Club: This restaurant is anything but boring! The building is a 1900's private club and saloon, and the American-style food must be pretty good with a Trip Advisor rating of 4.5 out of 1,444 reviews.

Luna Bella: Talk about a night out -- this high-end restaurant is nestled on an island on the Ouachita River. Serving Italian, this spot is a "treat yourself" worth taking. Trip Advisor rating: 4.5 out of 603 reviews.

The Pancake Shop: If you're looking for a breakfast option, this is a cute locally-owned diner that's been open since 1940. It's in the heart of downtown Hot Springs, so it's a perfect pit stop to begin your adventures. Trip Advisor rating: 4.5 out of 1,220.

Mountain View

2 hours (104.8 miles) from Little Rock

Take a trip a little North for this quaint, folk-loving town! Though it may not be a large city destination, Mountain View is perfect if you're looking for a unique getaway in the rolling hills of the Ozark Mountains.

Buffalo River

Attractions :

Blanchard Springs: Take a trip underground to explore the science and history behind caves and caverns in the Ozarks Mountains! Tour guides take you on an elevator beneath the surface and through the caverns.

Buffalo River: Ah, the Buffalo River. Home to several float and fishing trips, it's a must-see and beloved staple for Arkansans across the state. The clear water and high bluffs make this spot a little special.

Jimmy Driftwood Barn: The National Folk Hall of Fame is hidden here in Arkansas! Dating back to 1978, this museum-style hall has plenty of memorabilia from your favorite, or maybe soon-to-be favorite, folk artists.

Ozark Folk Center State Park: From music to locally grown fauna - this center has everything you need to learn about Arkansas culture and history.

Town Square: If you happen to stay through the evening hours, be sure to stop by the town square, where there's bound to be a concert or two from local folk artists.

Grab Some Grub :

Jojo's Catfish Wharf: A mom and pop catfish shop on the river that's sure to satisfy! Between the fresh catfish and the river views, this place is a must-see. Trip Advisor rating: 4.5 out of 312 reviews.

Tommy's Famous: A local pizzaria that's a staple! Trip Advisor rating: 4.5 out of 255 reviews.

Altus

1 hour and 47 minutes (117.6) from Little Rock

On the edge of the Ozark Mountains and in designated Arkansas Wine Country is Altus -- an adorable little town with four vineyards and a church on the National Register of Historic Places.

Attractions :

Winery and Vineyards: Four. Wine. Tours. Leave the kids at home for this one and go enjoy a day in the sun learning how your favorite local wines are made. Post Familie Vineyards Chateau Aux Arc Vineyards and Winery Mountain Bethel Winery Dahlem Vineyard

St. Mary's: The church, which was originally built in the 1880's, is on the National Register of Historic places and is known for beautiful stained glass and large bells that have a history all of their own.

Grab Some Grub :

Weinkeller Restaurant: This unique and charming restaurant serves German and Swiss foods, with a quirkily decorated building to match. Trip Advisor rate: 3.5 out of 128 reviews.



© 2018 KTHV