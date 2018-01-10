LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - It's finally October, which means it's time for all things fall in Arkansas! Grab the kiddos and head to a nearby farm, where you can pick a pumpkin, play in the hay and pet some farm animals! Each farm is different and offers different activities, so be sure to browse our list to find the one that's right for you.

Arkansas Frontier What: Pumpkin patch, gemstone mining, hayrides, farm animals, dino dig, enchanted forest, Indian village and duck races. Where: 1625 Wesley Chapel Road, Quitman , AR 72131 When: From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, they are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: Click here to read more on costs and packages.



BoBrook Farms What: Mazes, a corn pit, hayrides, snack bar, pick-your-own-pumpkin, slides, hay pyramids and farm animals. Where: 13810 Combee Lane, Roland , AR 72135 When: Open seven days a week until Oct. 28. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cost: Admission is $7 per person, ages two and up.



Corn Maze at Lollie What: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides and a play area for kids. Where: 863 Lollie Road, Mayflower , AR 72106. When: Fridays from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The haunted hayride will be on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27. Cost: Children ages two and under are free. Children ages three to 12 are $6, ages 13 to 60 are $8, seniors 60 and up are $7. The scenic hayride and corn maze express are both $3 each.



Cox Berry Farm & Nursery What: Apple picking, pumpkin trail, rope maze and pumpkin picking. Where: 1081 Hwy 21, Clarksville , AR 72830 When: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: Click here to view costs for various activities.



Family Farm What: Petting zoo, hayrides, hay play, teepee time, pumpkin patch, carousel, slide mountain, John Deere train, fishing and wall climbing. Where: 18448 Hwy 67, Malvern, AR 72104 When: Open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 3. Cost: $5 for everyone over 2 years old.



Hick's Family Farms What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, pony rides, hayrides and barn animals. Where: 184 Lasiter Road, Lonoke , AR 72086 When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $8, plus tax, for anyone 5 years old and up.



Mary's Place What: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, barrel rides, hay fort and petting zoo. Where: 3705 Hwy 5 North, Bryant , AR 72022 When: Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $9 with pumpkin, $6 without.



Motley's Pumpkin Patch What: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, petting zoo, play areas, magic show, three-level pirate ship with slides and pig races. Where: 13724 Sandy Ann Drive, Little Rock , AR 72206. When: Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 30. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: Basic admission is $8.95.



Roseberry Farms What: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, barrel rides, hay fort and petting zoo. Where: 12223 Hwy 9, Benton , AR 72019 When: Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $7 for everyone 2 years old and up. Pumpkins priced by size.



If you know of a farm that we haven't listed, email us the information to news@thv11.com.

