Little Rock’s first professionally built urban mountain bike trail is now open

Little Rock’s first professionally built urban mountain bike trail is worth the visit for first-time or experienced riders.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The city of Little Rock officially has its first professionally built mountain bike trail in the city’s park system at River Mountain Park. The 10 miles of trails caters to both novice and experienced riders.

First, you need a bike!

For those that want to hit the trails but don’t have access to one, Rock Town River Outfitters offers bike rentals. RTRO is located near the Little Maumelle River Boat Launch, and for an additional fee, will shuttle riders to the top of the trail for a shorter and mostly downhill cruise. Advanced riders can take a quick trek up the north side of the mountain before ascending down.

Once on the trail, colored markers in green, blue, and black identify the trail’s difficulty levels. Green, the trail taken by our crew, is the easiest and black marks the most difficult. The trails are wide, curvy, hilly, and offer plenty of rock features for an adventurous ride.

River Mountain Bike Trail connects to the Arkansas River Trail offering riders more options for exploring the Natural State. The proximity to Two Rivers Park opens an abundance of opportunities for visitors to enjoy a full day hiking, biking, picnicking, and playing.