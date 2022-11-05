Me & McGee Market provides super-high quality, locally sourced, produced goods

The produce and goods on hand look to be of super-high quality, giving the feeling a delicious meal will surely come from such good groceries.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this episode of Discover Arkansas, Adam Bledsoe travels to North Little Rock to Me & McGee Market.

According to partner owner/operator, Logan Duvall, Me & McGee Market grew roots as a pecan stand in 2011.

The property where the market sits is the home of several mature pecan trees. Logan’s grandfather, Larry, began collecting, cracking, and shelling pecans on location, and that was how Me & McGee Market began.

As you walk through the market, one will notice how orderly and neat everything is. The produce and goods on hand look to be of super-high quality, giving the feeling a delicious meal will surely come from such good groceries.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables can be found throughout the year. Logan stated how important it is to provide locally sourced and produced goods, whether it’s rice from Atkins, Arkansas or honey from near the market.

A special building at the Market, called Lander’s Corner, is to honor Logan’s son, Lander, who in 2019 was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Great news — Lander is now cancer free!

Throughout the difficult journey, Logan spent time researching what he could do to help his son have the best chance of surviving stage 4 cancer. Through the process, Logan found companies to partner with that provide high quality vitamins, supplements and other products we use daily.

After extensive research, Logan decided to make these items available to customers at the market.

Visitors will be greeted by a friendly rooster and a hen pecking around, hunting for a worm or seed. There are also ducks on property where duck eggs are harvested.

Often throughout the year, food trucks will be on location for a great lunch or quick snack.

The confidence and enthusiasm Logan and family provided during Adam's visit made him want to stay and see everything on their shelves.