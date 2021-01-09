Same, different, amazing: Mosaic Templars offers a fun learning experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Located on the corner of Broadway and 9th in downtown Little Rock, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center (MTCC) is “dedicated to preserving, interpreting and celebrating African American history and culture in Arkansas.”
Several exhibits within the museum tell a story of African-American history. However, the newest exhibit targets a new generation of visitors.
“Same. Different. Amazing” is aimed at ages 2-9. The exhibit interactively prompts kids to ask questions and encourages dialogue based on how the human race is the same and different.
According to the Center’s press release, “It was always my desire to create a really unique space where children could fully immerse themselves while here at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center,” said Quantia “Key” M. Fletcher, the museum’s director. “Infused with little hints and messages that are also woven into our larger gallery, it allows children to see that museums are fun and places to explore and learn and gives adults the tools to help their children see themselves and others as ‘Same. Different. Amazing.’ I cannot wait for you to bring your family to see it.”
For more information about the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, call 501-683-3593.