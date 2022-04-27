Enjoy a simple drive to sunset point, miles of hiking trails at Mt. Nebo State Park

Mount Nebo State Park is known for breathtaking views and is simple to travel to, being a quick hour and 20 minutes from the downtown Little Rock area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DARDANELLE, Ark. — After taking a couple years off Discover Arkansas, Adam Bledsoe is back in the driver’s seat. His first destination this time around is back to one of his favorite state parks in Arkansas.

Mt. Nebo State Park is known for breathtaking views and is simple to travel to, being a quick hour and 20 minutes from the downtown Little Rock area. Head west on 40 from Conway and make your way to Dardanelle, and from there, you are minutes away from the park.

First stop, going to the top of Mt. Nebo is the sign for a photo opportunity then to the bench overlook for another photo.

Once at the pinnacle of Mt. Nebo, you notice the campground, able to handle recreational vehicles or primitive camping. Be warned, if you pull a trailer, you may not exceed 24’ in length.

During summer months, campers can enjoy the swimming pool with a beautiful view. At the end of the evening, there’s nothing better than the smell of a campfire while enjoying a cup of coffee and a smore.

Adam was able to meet with Mt. Nebo State Park interpreter, Jackie Rupp, who took him on an adventure to check out a waterfall. The journey only took about 15 minutes.

Along the way, Jackie narrated archeological facts about the area as well as names of trees and plants. Jackie provides guided tours to the waterfall, which can be learned about at the Mt. Nebo State Park visitors center.

He also showed us an area only to be discovered by mountain biking enthusiasts.

Mt. Nebo State Park is on the growing list of places in Arkansas to shred and full-send via mountain bikes. Twenty-five miles of mountain biking trails will be sure to get the attention of those seeking a heart-pumping tour of the state park.

Whether enjoying a simple drive to sunset point or hiking the many miles of trails, you will certainly enjoy discovering Mt. Nebo State Park.