MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. — The Discover Arkansas team met with Aaron Farris of the Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band, originally from Mountain View, for a tour of the Folk Music Capital of the world.

Adam loves bluegrass music so much to where he drove his family to Mountain View for the spring Bluegrass Festival at the Ozark Folk Center State Park.

Mountain View is known for musicians and lovers of Folk and Bluegrass music to gather many evenings through the week for spontaneous jam sessions. The old courthouse square (Stone County Government Office) has always been the happening place for all things acoustic.

Years ago a park was open to the northwest of the square that has been outfitted with gazebos and park benches throughout the green space. This park is across the road from the iconic Mountain View Music, a staple in the Mountain View community.

Mountain View Music is where Aaron introduced the Discover Arkansas crew to owner, Scott Pool, who bleeds everything folks and acoustic. Scott and family have crafted and sold folk music instruments to visitors for decades. They were able so show they are more than just instrument makers. Aaron, Scott along with his daughter, and Adam sat around the show to pick and grin.

Aaron took the Discover Arkansas team on a field trip to the Mountain View Middle School to watch the next generation of musicians as they practice the folk and bluegrass music craft, unique to most schools in America and the world.

Mountain View draws visitors from around the world to enjoy the high lonesome sound of the folk and bluegrass music in its raw form.

