Artist RB McGrath's Jacksonville gallery showcases $2.5 million in fine art

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Located in the Historic District of Jacksonville is the RB McGrath Gallery of Fine Art.

Artist RB McGrath describes herself as a self-taught artist as her paintings are diverse and detailed. Some artists stick to one style, but in RB McGrath’s collection you will find abstract, landscape, still life and portrait creations.

McGrath’s work has been featured in the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, Clinton Presidential Museum, Old State House Museum and in public, private and corporation collections across the world.

She is also the winner of the 2016 Governor’s Arts Award for Individual Artist from the Arkansas Arts Council.

According to the website, she is also noted for portraits of President Bill Clinton, Governor Mike Beebe, Mayor Gary Fletcher, former Governor Mike Huckabee, Philanthropist Joan Tyler Zumwalt, Past President of Sister Cities Int'l Sherman Banks, World Renowned Pianist Salvatore Moltisanti and Dr. Alan Storeygard.

A recent documentary called “Digital Peruggias,” features McGrath’s fight with a Chinese firm that has used an image of a painting she created called “Still Life of Violin.”

McGrath said the company has sold copies of her image. The original painting is on display at RB McGrath Gallery of Fine Art.

McGrath said her gallery showcases $2.5 million in fine art and can be seen at 120 S. First Street in Jacksonville.