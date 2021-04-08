Re-live your childhood, play with superheroes at The Galaxy Connection Museum in Hot Springs

Hot Springs has so many places that can take you back in time, but only one that can take you across the galaxy where you can re-live your childhood.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Be the hero of your vacation by planning your next trip to The Galaxy Connection Museum!

Hot Springs has so many places that can take you back in time, but only one that can take you across the galaxy where you can re-live your childhood and play with superheroes!

Star Wars, superheroes, franchises from the 70s, 80s and 90s, you name it, they have it — you can always find something that everyone will enjoy.

When you walk through the store, it should feel like you are walking back in time. They even have an entire room dedicated to Star Wars, dating back to the late 1970s.

The museum is a huge fan of cosplay. You can chose any character, dress up and inhabit that role. It's a fun and exciting way to reach out to kids, families and especially special needs.

The Galaxy Connection's main mission is to give back to the community as much as possible. Profits from their museum go into their nonprofit organization so they can do outreach events in the community. Among the list are children's hospitals, adoption events, nursing homes, business expos, Make-A-Wish and more.

The museum has two different types of tours, including a VIP tour and general admission. The VIP tour is extremely interactive. You have a chance to wear helmets, hold light sabers and hold Marvel legend's props!

Travel to the Galaxy Connection, located on Ouachita Avenue, and see things you never knew existed!