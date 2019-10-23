NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Innovation Hub is a not-for-profit organization located a stone’s throw from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The Innovation Hub is a popular destination for schools to visit on field trips, to participate in the many interactive skills and crafts offered.

THV11’s Adam Bledsoe went on his own field trip to discover what all was offered at this unique destination. Visitors are able to sign up for classes (for a fee) to teach on particular skills.

One of the many activities available is ceramics. Adam quickly learned through a hands-on experience, though he is no future award-winning pottery expert.

A tour of the screen press room led Adam to make his very own t-shirt. Students are able to learn the skill of using screen press to create innovative t-shirts.

Other activities includes a wood and metal shop, for creating whatever your heart desires. The rule of thumb is the participant is to provide whatever material needed to complete the project, and the Innovation Hub supplies the equipment.

Laser cutting equipment, 3D printing, and CNC machines are also available for use.

The idea is visitors can use the Hub to learn new skills and utilize the facility and equipment to possibly open a new business revolving around skills learned while at the Hub. Staff members are available to work with patrons who may need help with creativity.

The Innovation Hub operates with the partnership of Winrock International as well as grants and donations. Memberships with discounts are available for a variety of professions.

