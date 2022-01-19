Arkansas's Old Mill is most famous for being spotted in Gone with the Wind

Replica of 1800's water-powered mill is open year-round for visitors to explore.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every week, THV11 sends Ashley King to discover Arkansas. She has explored waterfalls, hiking trails and downtown murals. On this day, Ashley visited The Old Mill in North Little Rock. It's located in the T.R Pugh Memorial Park.

The Old Mill is most famous for being spotted in the 1939 opening credits of "Gone with the Wind." To locals, it's known as a serene park with plenty of places to explore.

The mill was built in 1933 to resemble a water-powered mill from the 1800's. It's a 2-story structure that's open for visitors to explore. There are stairs available inside to reach the second floor. The upstairs windows give you a great view of the park.

Water is flowing throughout the entire park with at least half a dozen bridges of all sizes. From the top of the largest bridge, you can spot a nearby lake that's home to ducks and sometimes geese.

The park is handicap accessible with several benches and picnic tables. There's also a bathroom and viewing deck for guests who are not interested in walking down to the mill or over the bridges.

The park is often used as a backdrop to seasonal, prom or wedding photos. During the Spring and Summer months, beautiful flowers bloom in every corner.

It's important to note that dogs are not allowed at this park.