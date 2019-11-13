NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The William “Bill” Clark Presidential Wetland Park, a boardwalk, is 13 acres of wetlands and is conveniently located to the northwest of the Clinton Presidential Center along the Arkansas River.

The boardwalk is in close proximity to the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge which allows pedestrians and cyclists to traverse across the Arkansas River to connect to the north bank in North Little Rock, Ark.

Discover Arkansas visited the park on a wet day, but fortunately, there were multiple pavilions to gain cover as he discovered the park. There are signs scattered throughout the park detailing the importance of wetlands and how it affects our environment.

During your stroll down the boardwalk, you will witness the largest bat house in the state of Arkansas. This is one of the many attractions surrounding wildlife in the park.

The park is a wonderful place to visit if you happen to be in the River Market area and happen to be looking for an easy-going, quick walk to enjoy a unique adventure.

