Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

Meteorologist Stephen Elmore takes the Arkansas-Missouri railroad from Springdale to Van Buren to highlight to fall foliage through the Boston Mountains.

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.

Meteorologist Stephen Elmore is getting his ticket punched for a train ride from Springdale to Van Buren! The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad provides rides for tourists to see the fall foliage through the mountains. While on board, you get snacks, fun facts from your conductor, and one amazing view.

When the train is in Springdale your stroll through the history of the railroad and see all kinds of fun and interesting things, including a toy train set! Then a whistle will blow, and you'll hear the conductor's call "ALL ABOARD".

While boarding you'll be greeted by your car's conductor and offered drinks and snacks to enjoy on the first leg of your journey. Once you take off, you cut through Fayetteville and then through the mountains to see all the fall colors. On your way you'll go through a tunnel, cross over bridges and rivers, and then finally land in Van Buren.

Once in Van Buren, you'll have a 3-hour layover to go see the sites and eat at some amazing restaurants throughout downtown Van Buren. The museum inside the Van Buren depot as so many interesting things to read and look at!

Then you climb back on board and coast back to Springdale!

The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad has many different rides to offer including a Christmas themed ride that begins November 26, 2022.

All Aboard!

