BENTON, Ark. — On Saturday, June 20, Arkansans can enjoy a drive-in movie at Riverside Park in Benton.

"Playing with Fire" will be shown at 8:30 p.m. in the Senior Adult Center parking lot of the park. The event will be free and concessions will be available for purchase.

The City of Benton encourages family and friends to come out and enjoy the classic drive-in movie feeling while still following social distancing guidelines.

The number of vehicles at the event will be limited. Spots will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Vehicles must have a parking space between them.

Event organizers ask that everyone wear face coverings when they are outside their vehicle. Children must be supervised.

When ordering food or drink, only one person from the vehicle should approach concessions for pick-up.

Hand sanitizing stations will be set up at both concessions and the restrooms.

The event is sponsored by Rib Crib and Richardson Engineering.

RELATED: Total Recall set the standard for sci-fi blockbusters 30 years ago

RELATED: Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves return as 'Bill and Ted' in first trailer for new movie