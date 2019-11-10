LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — True crime podcasts have become increasingly popular with people of every generation.

Many are focused on murder and the “who did it concept,” but three young women in Little Rock have created their own podcast, with a twist instead of teaching you how to not get murdered.

Avery Bingham, Amanda Young and Chelsea Stockdale share three common interests: coffee, conversation and a love of true crime.

“We all kind of listen to different true crime things and watch different true crime show, but one thing we noticed is there is not really anything out there that talks about how to avoid being a victim of crime,” said Avery Bingham.

It was that realization that got them thinking.



“We thought, ‘why don't we do a podcast and teach people how to avoid being a victim and live their best life and not get murdered?’” said Bingham. How 2 Not Get Murdered is the creative title and concept behind their very own podcast.



“We came up with the name of the podcast as sort of a wink to the true-crime drama. It’s always about victims and people getting murdered and we thought we are tired of hearing about victims we want to talk about survivors,” said Bingham. The trio researches different stories from Arkansas and beyond, focusing on women who have survived crimes.



“Anytime we see something in the news, it doesn't have to be just in Arkansas, any time a woman survives something horrific we definitely want to talk about it and learn from her experience,” said Amanda Young.



Bigham said they like to talk about topics that are applicable to each of their lives.

“Chelsea likes to talk about runner safety and real estate safety. Amanda really likes the phycological aspect of not becoming a victim and being a survivor of a crime and I like practical tips like how to jump out of a moving car or how to break out of a trunk if you get thrown into a trunk,” said Bingham.

Sometimes the episodes are based on personal experiences.



“I was running and my headphones in it was dark and this guy grabbed me out of nowhere and it scared me to death,” said Chelsea Stockdale. “It honestly just changed the way that I run. It just made me open my eyes to pay attention to my surroundings.”



Young said by being vulnerable and sharing their stories, it helps people understand they are a victim and did nothing wrong.

“We’ve all experienced similar things like this and so I think it helps bring people together and realize you are not alone and this happens all the time and it’s not OK,” said Young.



You can listen to the podcast right now, click here.

