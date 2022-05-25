Pulaski County Fair returns for second year

The Pulaski County Fair is now open for the second year in a row. And it brings tons of food and fun for the young and old alike.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Fair is back! And it kicked off its second year on Wednesday, bringing a wide variety of rides, food, and games.

Susan Erwin Prowse, Pulaski County Fair Marketing Director says that you should expect to see a lot more than that! "You're gonna see the Ferris wheel; we've got a petting zoo with pony rides and camel rides, we've got a stage with entertainment." said Prowse.

The fair had around 20,000 people in attendance last year and organizers are expecting even more in 2022.

"We have 20,000 people our first year, we expect at least that, we had rain on Saturday last year. So this the fact that the weather is looking really well. It's gonna be good," Prowse said.

With big crowds, especially now, come questions and concerns about more the safety and wellbeing of the attendees.

"Security is very important on a big event like this.... So the North Little Rock Police reached out to us and we have added security. And we are very, very tight. So everyone can feel very safe when they attend our event," Prowse added.

The fair began Wednesday night and will continue through Sunday, May 29.