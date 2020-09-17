Regina King’s first directorial film is coming to Arkansas's Filmland

This year, it will be held at MP Outdoor Cinema in Little Rock, Ark. on October 1-4.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from Filmland 2019.

Regina King’s directorial film debut captivated the crowd this month at the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival then took Toronto by storm at TIFF.

Now, the fictionalized account of a 1964 meeting of icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown is coming to Little Rock!

The film is an adaptation of the acclaimed Kemp Powers’ play that imagines a night in Miami where the real-life friends gather together to celebrate a heavyweight championship but end up wrestling with the harsh realities of their roles and responsibilities in the Civil Rights Movement.

King, fresh off her Academy Award win for If Beale Street Could Talk, directs a knockout cast which includes Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Aldis Hodge.

Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland 2020 will be a Drive-In Film Festival for the 2020 season.

The Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland is a curated annual celebration of cinema with a mission to nurture and inspire filmmakers in Arkansas by exposing Arkansans to filmmakers and their art.