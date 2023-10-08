River Market Live event kicks off

The River Market Live series brings entertainment back to downtown Little Rock with music on the banks of the Arkansas River.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The River Market Live concert series is officially underway.

The live event series brings music back to one of Little Rock's most popular areas.

The hope is that the new live series sparks excitement and draws more people.

“We’re bringing live entertainment down to the River Market pavilions every Thursday in August," said Gina Gemberling, president and CEO of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Gemberling said this is all part of a plan to offer more in the River Market.

“We looked at what visitors were looking for," Gemberling said. "What residents were looking for from Little Rock, and it just came out more that they wanted more activities, more live entertainment."

The Karla Case Band kicked off the series on Thursday.

“Music speaks when often words cannot," Case said. "It connects people from all walks of life and all ages."

Case is glad to be part of a lineup highlighting local artists like herself.

“We have a lot of talent right here in Little Rock," Case said. "Right here in Arkansas."

And it's not just music people can enjoy.

“Some cornhole, some Yahtzee, yard pong and all kinds of things," Gemberling said. “We have local breweries this month that we'll be highlighting, and there'll be here with us.”

Frequent visitors of the River Market are happy an event like this adds to the experience.

“We get down here often to go to the farmers market and enjoy some great restaurants, especially Stickies," Michael Scott said. "This is awesome to see."

August’s River Market Live series is pet friendly and open to the public. Admission is free, and chairs are provided.

Here's the full lineup of music for August: