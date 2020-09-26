River Market adds outdoor dining for the month of October

Starting next Friday, part of the River Market will be be blocked off for outdoor dining and entertainment.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Editor's Note: The attached video refers to the outdoor dining experience in SoMa and Argenta.

According to the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, the River Market will begin weekend accommodations for outdoor dining and entertainment on Friday, Oct. 2.

The 300 and 400 Block of President Clinton Avenue will be blocked off to put tables and chairs out in the streets for those wanting to have a safe and fun night out on the town.

Communities like Argenta and SoMa have already been doing this, but the River Market has had to hold off due to the Farmer's Market.

This will be happening every Friday-Sunday throughout the month of October.

The LRCVB is also looking for entertainers during those weekends. If you're interested in being a street musician, you can reach out to the River Market through their Facebook page or email them at info@rivermarket.info.