Entertainment

Celine Dion snubbed from Rolling Stone's '200 greatest singers' list

Dion is one of the most accomplished singers with five Grammys and seven of her albums sold at least 10 million copies globally.
In video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said Stiff-Person Syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rolling Stone recently updated its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

While you can find plenty of the usual suspects, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. There was one big name left off the list and her fans aren't happy about it.

According to the magazine, Celine Dion missed the cut. Dion is one of the most accomplished singers with five Grammys and seven of her albums selling at least 10 million copies globally.

Rolling Stone said its parameters were "originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

Some other notable snubs include Cher, Janet Jackson and Nat King Cole.

The top 20 are:

  1. Aretha Franklin
  2. Whitney Houston
  3. Sam Cooke
  4. Billie Holiday
  5. Mariah Carey
  6. Ray Charles
  7. Stevie Wonder
  8. Beyonce
  9. Otis Redding
  10. Al Green
  11. Little Richard
  12. John Lennon
  13. Patsy Cline
  14. Freddie Mercury
  15. Bob Dylan
  16. Prince
  17. Elvis Presley
  18. Celia Cruz
  19. Frank Sinatra
  20. Marvin Gaye

Here's the full list.

