Arkansans to feel impact if SAG-AFTRA decides to strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May, but now another piece of the entertainment industry could soon join them on the frontlines, leading to the stoppage of most new content production.

It also affects Arkansas actors like Barry Clifton. People may recognize him from Yellowstone, a hit show on Paramount.

"Getting to work on those big productions, it's just wonderful," Clifton said.

Opportunities like that could be on pause soon if the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) decides to strike.

SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 actors.

"Reading the room, reading the situation," Clifton said. "Looking at some of the contentious items with the writers guild. That lets us know the strike may be likely."

If the strike happens, it will halt most new movies and TV content.

"A lot to be discussed there. I was talking to a fellow actor who's out in LA," Clifton said. "She said some of her work was replaced with AI without her permission, and it's very much a sticking point."

According to Clifton, residuals are also a central talking point: how much the talent gets when something reruns.

It's a big concern because actors don't work daily, so it helps keep food on the table.

"I was talking to an actor earlier today who was a series regular on a big show for two years," Clifton said. "She's waiting tables. The residuals aren't enough to pay the bills."

Clifton said it's easy to think this only affects places like Hollywood, but these issues are also crucial in Arkansas.

The state has a film industry; if a strike happens, money is on pause.

"That's what I hope is that Arkansas will understand the position of the artists involved and that it's not just a west coast issue," Clifton said. "It's not an east coast issue. It's not a liberal or conservative issue. It's not a political issue... it's an issue of artists trying to make a living."

The contract's original expiration was supposed to end on June 30 but was pushed to midnight on July 12.