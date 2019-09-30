LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grammy award winner and platinum selling artist Scott Stapp will be performing a free concert on Tuesday, October 8.

Stapp, the lead singer of Creed, will perform at the East Pavilion behind the River Market in Little Rock at 12:30 p.m.

His third solo album, The Space Between the Shadows, was released in July.

The concert is being held by 100.3 The Edge and an autographed Creed guitar and a guitar from Stapp's current collection.

For more information on the event, click here.

RELATED: Little Rock's River Market kicks off Entertainment District

RELATED: What you need to know before you start drinking in the River Market streets