Simmons Bank Arena giving away free Harry Styles tickets in Instagram contest

Simmons Bank Arena is giving away free Harry Styles tickets.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you heard? Harry Styles: Love on Tour is coming to Simmons Bank Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and they are giving away two tickets to the show.. RIGHT NOW.

This giveaway is for today only (Wednesday, Oct. 13) from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m..

The arena has the word "HARRY" in big, light letters in front of the building.

To have a chance at winning the tickets, you must follow these steps:

Take your picture with the HARRY letters placed at the main entrance of the Simmons Bank Arena Post your picture to Instagram sing the hashtag #HSLOT Tag Simmons Bank Arena's Instagram @SimmonsBankArena in your post

You must complete all of these steps to enter.