Slipknot to bring Knotfest Roadshow concert to Little Rock in March

Slipknot will be bringing their tour to Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, March 25.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Legendary rock band Slipknot will be bringing their Knotfest Roadshow tour to Simmons Bank Arena in March.

The tour kicks off on March 16 in North Dakota before the band makes their way to the Little Rock area on March 25.

"Even with everything going on in the world right now, we're still extremely excited to come back out in the states," frontman Corey Taylor said.

Taylor said the band is proud to bring fans their music and art.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. You can find more information by clicking here.