Snoop Dogg bringing 'High School Reunion' tour to Walmart AMP on July 15

The Walmart AMP announced High School Reunion will be making a stop in Rogers on July 15.

ROGERS, Ark. — Snoop Dogg is making a tour stop at the Walmart AMP featuring Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort and Berner along with DJ Drama.

The Walmart AMP announced the High School Reunion will be making a stop in Rogers on July 15, with the gates opening at 5 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m.

Ticket presales through artists and Citi begin on Tuesday, March 7. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. until Thursday March 9 at 10 p.m. Click here to learn more about the program.

For the general public, tickets go on sale on Friday, March 10. Ticket prices range from $45 to $179.50 (plus fees).

Premier Reserved Parking

Premier Reserved Parking is a new perk added this year to the Walmart AMP concert season, which "guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP man entrance," the AMP said in a statement.

The parking costs $30 and there's only a limited amount of spots available for shows.

To learn more about purchasing tickets and other add-ons, click here.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. You can also call (479) 443-5300.

