LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Fair brings over one-hundred thousand people to Little Rock every year, making it one of the busiest places to be this weekend.

But, how do you make sure you are keeping safe while attending the annual event?

"We've got LRPD, we've got state police, we've got our sheriff's association folks here," Doug White said.

State Fair President Doug White said over 200 security officers will be roaming the fairgrounds at all times. He also said to be prepared to go through security at the entrance.

"Please no firearms. Everyone that comes to the fairgrounds will be wanded or go through metal detection," White said. "Just like if you're at the airport, use those same precautions. Same commonsense rules."

He also said explosive devices or blades more than two and a half inches are not allowed in. Clear bags are not necessary, but if you do plan on bringing a bag or purse, the smaller it is the better.

"It will speed you up going through the security process but it's not necessary," White said.

Eric Barnes with the Little Rock Police Department said there will always be an officer in sight in case you have a problem.

"We do have a police booth here with the Sheriff's Department, Arkansas State Police and Little Rock," Barnes said.

If you do not plan on bringing valuables in like your wallet or your phone, you need to make sure you go ahead and hide that in a safe spot in your car.

"Obviously, when you have a bunch of cars in one spot it becomes a target," Barnes said.

Because of this, Barnes said some officers will be assigned to the parking lot.

"Just kind of roving vehicles, so when you return to your vehicle, you can get to it safely," Barnes said.

White said this year the State Fair has also upgraded the South parking lot, so if it rains, it will not flood. It can hold up to 1,200 cars at once.

"So, what I like to tell people is there’s really no reason for you to park on the street or anywhere else. Come to the fairgrounds where we can guarantee you secure and safe parking," White said.

But above all, it is important to have fun.

"We promote a safe and secure environment here at the fairgrounds, it is important to know that we do take our patrons safety and welfare and enjoyment seriously," White said.

The fair is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Oct. 11- 20.