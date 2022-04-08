Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show

The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 will be canceling their stop in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas.

The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.

The show is no longer on the website for Steve Martin and Martin Short's tour website, with a show being listed in Vienna, VA on August 21 and a show being listed in Memphis, TN on Sept. 24, but no Arkansas show between the two dates.

There is no word yet on how customers will receive refunds.

The show was originally part of their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today" performance.