ROME, Ga. — The house featured in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things 4" as Vecna's lair has been listed for sale by Toles Temple, & Wright Real Estate in Rome, Georgia.

Buyers that didn't get a shot at buying the home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers can get a shot at the "Creel House" for $1.5 million.

The house on E 2nd Avenue doesn't feature the alternate dimension "Upside Down" makeover, but buyers instead will get the original 1882 Yancey handcrafted built-in bookshelves and cabinetry.

Those interested will recognize much of what was featured in the show's fourth season, including: the majestic formal dining room where the telekinesis an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons.

In the event that there is a Demogorgon and things get too strange, a funeral home is nearby.

The legendary home is also located less than five miles from the Ford Buildings at Berry College, which provided the backdrop for the series' Pennhurst Mental Hospital.

Interested buyers can run up that hill before the grandfather clock chimes here.