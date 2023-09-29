A new Halloween display is paying tribute to the 12-time Grammy award winner and is enchanting Swifties.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Well, she did say she was the monster on the hill.

A new Halloween display featuring the (Skeletal Version) of Taylor Swift and possible beau Travis Kelce has captivated Swifties in central Indiana.

Zionsville resident Michal Owens puts up a fun Halloween display every year, and wanted to create something commemorating Swift's stellar year.

"I'm a big Swiftie, we're big fans. Every year we try to do something funny, kind of pop culture related. So, this year we figured what's bigger than Taylor Swift?" Owens said of the display.

The original plan was to just feature Swift in a dress with the 'Swift 2024' sign, in commemoration of her wildly popular and ongoing 'The Eras Tour'. The dress pays homage to Swift's 1989 era.

But as rumors of a potential romance with 2-time Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce ramped up after Swift made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears last Sunday, Owens started getting requests on social media to add the tight end to the mix.

"I kind of had a feeling I was going to end up making a Travis Kelce jersey, but I waited. After it blew up, I knew I had to make it. But, believe it or not, it's hard to find a shirt to fit that skeleton," Owens said.

Owens traced the shirt and Kelce's signature mustache herself. She said the response from the community has been wonderful, and she encourages people wanting to see the display to feel free to use their drive way if necessary.

"We're on a busy road and so we've had a lot of honking, and slowing down. We try to tell people to pull in the drive to get a picture, because we don't want anyone to cause a traffic issue," Owens said.

The setup is complete with a 12 ft. skeleton of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, then three little ones stacked holding the Taylor Swift sign.

"It's all just been fun," Owens said.