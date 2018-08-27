HBO has released the first trailer for season three of "True Detective," which was filmed in northwest Arkansas.

Mahershala Ali stars in the macabre crime story set in the Ozarks. He plays Wayne Hays, a state police detective in northwest Arkansas. Stephen Dorff will play an investigator and Carmen Ejogo will play a school teacher.

The new season will feature eight episodes and premieres in January.

The show's creator, Nic Pizzolatto, will helm the production with his directorial debut. Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the acclaimed first season, returns as an executive producer.

Pizzolatto is no stranger to the Fayetteville area, as he graduated from the University of Arkansas with an M.F.A. from the University of Arkansas.

