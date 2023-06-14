x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Programs

This bald eagle cheeseball gives us all the patriotic feels

This dish is easy to make and fun to show off for Flag Day or the Fourth of July.
Credit: KING

SEATTLE — If you're looking to up your game at your next Fourth of July party, this cream cheese-based dip in the shape of a bald eagle is sure to wow your guests.

New Day Northwest was inspired by lifestyle TikTok creator Macy Blackwell, who shared a similar recipe on social media.

Bald eagle cheeseball

Ingredients

  • 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar
  • ½ cup sliced green onions
  • 16 ounces (2 packages) cream cheese
  • 1 package ranch dressing seasoning
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce or to taste
  • Black pepper to taste
  • Yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • Sliced black olives
  • Grated mozzarella cheese
  • Pecans
  • Crackers and veggies for serving

Directions

  1. Mix ingredients through black pepper together in a bowl
  2. Mold the mixture into an eagle shape on plastic wrap.
  3. Use yellow bell pepper for the beak.
  4. Use olives for eyes.
  5. Cover head and neck with grated mozzarella cheese.
  6. Starting from the bottom of the eagle, cover the bottom half of the bird with pecans for feathers.
  7. Enjoy with crackers and veggies.

Tip: This dish is better refrigerated for a few hours or overnight.

    

More Videos

In Other News

The meaning behind the American flag

Before You Leave, Check This Out