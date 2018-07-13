It's official! The PBS drama series "Downton Abbey" has been green lighted for a full-length movie. According to a press release, Focus Features has set production with Carnival Films to begin this summer with the original cast featuring, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and more. Plot details remain under wraps, but it is expected it will pick up directly from the last season’s finale, which was set in 1926.The official "Downton Abbey" twitter confirmed the news this morning:

Welcome back to Downton! We’re thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer. pic.twitter.com/3scMUmosic — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) July 13, 2018

"Downton Abbey," the most nominated non-U.S. television show in the history of the Emmys, ran from September 2010 to December 2015, winning three Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmys and a special BAFTA award. The show ran for six seasons and follows the upstairs/downstairs lives of the wealthy Crawley family and their housekeepers in 20th century England. No release date has been set for the film release.

© Daily Blast Live