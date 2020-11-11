President George HW Bush's former service dog Sully honored with hometown statue

Sully now works with veterans at Walter Reed Medical Center

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. — Sully the service dog was honored with a bronze statue unveiled on Long Island, New York, where Sully was born and raised before the cherished service dog became the constant companion of President George HW Bush.

As the nation watched, Sully stood by the former president at his wake and funeral.

"I had the joy of meeting Sully and spent three hours measuring, admiring and getting to know him," said the statue's sculptor, Susan Bahary. Bahary said she was so taken with the dog's loyalty and devotion that she dedicated her art to America's VetDogs.

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train and place one assistance dog. America's Vetdogs provides that service free of charge.

"Our service is available to all veterans, not just presidents," said the organization's president and CEO John Miller. "Sully did a great job, along with the Bush family -- just tremendous to work with -- in shining a light on our services."

Sully's trainer, Valerie Cramer, says the dog's special bond with disabled veterans won't be broken.

"The beauty of Sully is that he crosses all barriers -- maybe he misses the job he did before, but he is very happy to be doing what he's doing now because he touches so many lives," Cramer said.