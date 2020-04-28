ATLANTA — Fans and loved ones are mourning the death of Ashley Ross, a local reality star, after a fatal crash.

Ross, better known as Ms. Minnie, was a member of the hit Lifetime show "Little Women Atlanta."

Ross' management team announced the death overnight with an Instagram post.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family ... Ms. Minnie ... has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," Liz Dixson, Ross' publicist, posted on the star's official Instagram page.

The family has asked for privacy as they "grieve during this difficult time," Dixson posted.

11Alive is working to learn more details on the incident. Refresh often for updates.

RELATED: Tyler Perry considering re-open plan for film and TV studio

RELATED: Beyoncé and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey partner for COVID-19 relief

RELATED: Oprah surprised students and teachers during Facebook Live event

RELATED: Ryan Cameron breaks silence after emergency surgery