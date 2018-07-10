Scott Wilson, one of the actors in the popular show 'The Walking Dead' has passed away.
Saturday night, the official twitter page for 'The Walking Dead' from Skybound Entertainment posted a photo of Wilson, saying that he died.
The 76-year-old played Hershel on the show.
AMC's Twitter handle for 'The Walking Dead' also tweeted that Wilson will be missed.
The show is filmed in Georgia.
Many fans are sending prayers to the family on social media.
