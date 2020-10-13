25th Anniversary Arkansas Children’s Award virtual event

The Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches 25th Anniversary Arkansas Children’s Award will be held virtually on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. All past honorees will be recognized.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For 25 years, the Arkansas Children's Award Dinner has recognized those who work to create better opportunities for Arkansas children. All past honorees will be recognized this year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The event will be held virtually and livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

“We’ve been blessed by these individuals who have been supporters of the ranches over the years, and they’ve helped us raise funds for our mission,” said Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches Chief Development Officer Matthew Cleveland.

Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches was founded in 1976 by the Sheriffs of Arkansas and has been home to more than 2,100 children over the years. It has provided hope and healing for children, who through no fault of their own, need a place to call home.

“We are more than 90 percent privately funded so it’s crucial that we have this event. This event itself raises about 10 percent of our annual budget so we will be paying tribute to all of our past honorees and sponsors,” says Cleveland.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe will continue the tradition of serving as the master of ceremonies, which he has done since the event’s first year. Virtual attendees will hear stories from past ranchers, sheriffs and more while celebrating the past 25 years of award recipients.

The Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches’ mission is to address, remedy and prevent child abuse and neglect by creating safe, healthy and permanent homes for children. This transformative foster care organization is a place where boys and girls get a second chance to be a kid and a place where a child can grow into a loving, caring and responsible young man or woman.