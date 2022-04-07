Adam Bledsoe returns to THV11

THV11 welcomes back Faulkner County-based Adam Bledsoe as storyteller and lifestyle show host.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — THV11 announced this week that Adam Bledsoe will rejoin the team as co-host for the station’s lifestyle program The Vine.



Adam, a northeast Ohio native and graduate of Harding University in Searcy, Ark. is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. For nearly a decade, he served in Arkansas law enforcement agencies before joining the THV11 team in 2018. In 2020, Adam stepped away from THV11 to be closer to family as they navigated the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Adam said, “Uncertainty was felt by almost everyone during those days. During my time away, I focused on self-discovery, family, and growing our business in Conway.” He added, “Now that time has elapsed, I felt a nudge back in the direction of THV11, and I’m ready to bring it!”

Adam became connected to THV11 when he was the Public Information Officer for the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department, and even appeared on the station’s morning show once a week, sharing local insight to traffic and safe speed areas across central Arkansas. Viewers and team members alike gravitated toward his generous spirit, sense of humor, and love for the Natural State.

“As I launch into this next chapter, I look forward to connecting with our community through The Vine and segments like ‘Discover Arkansas,’” Adam said.

In his new role, Adam will host The Vine weekday mornings alongside Ashley King.

General Manager Marty Schack said, “Adam has a personality and outlook on life that not only viewers adored, but the THV11 team, too. We’re looking forward to having him back at THV11, and watching The Vine continue to grow.”

Adam’s big return to The Vine is April 25 , so be sure to tune in!