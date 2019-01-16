LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas’s all-new show The Vine, hosted by Ashley King and Laura Monteverdi, started earlier this month on THV11, and now, producers have announced an exciting lineup that includes regular contributors and more.

The hour-long, high energy show appears weekdays at 9 a.m. on THV11 and is a mix of lifestyle, entertainment, and fun. Segments like “LifeList,” “Discover Arkansas,” “Bustle N Buzz,” and ”APPetite” help make the new show unique.

Each week, renown Arkansas author and transformational life coach Deana Williams will join The Vine Mondays. She wrote Get M.O.V.E.D, which focuses on changing your life one day and lesson at a time.

Viewers can also expect to often see gospel singer Tommy Mason providing on-set music, as well as Heather Baker, publisher of AY Magazine, sharing Arkansas lifestyle and events. Additionally, Jane Balgavy, who has more than 30 years of experience performing, teaching, and directing, will join The Vine on “Theatre Thursday” to dive into some of the great live theatre happening in central Arkansas. If the last name sounds familiar, the answer is yes: she is indeed the mother of THV11 sports anchor Hayden Balgavy!

THV11 has heard from many new audience members that The Vine is a refreshing show hitting local airwaves and social media. Currently, producers are working on a fantastic upcoming concert series, partnering with KSSN96, that will feature Grammy-nominated musicians.

“We’re thrilled that our THV11 viewers have welcomed The Vine into their homes so quickly," said executive producer Martha Myrick. "The response has been overwhelming and we’re going to use this momentum to continue growing.”

Through the new show, The Vine team is working to inspire conversation around relevant topics. Viewers can actually text the hosts live on the show through a number they share on-air, as well as share thoughts via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the hashtag #TheVineTime. Community members can connect with the team at @thevinethv11 on those platforms, too.

The Vine is all about highlighting what makes the Natural State thrive. For information on your organization, non-profit, or business being part of The Vine, email thevine@thv11.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Amis at (501) 244-4527 or jessica.amis@thv11.com.