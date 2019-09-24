LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pulaksi County is organizing several pop-up voting drives today (September 24) to make sure everyone eligible is able to perform their civic duty.

In Arkansas, there will be school elections held November 5th this year. This will also make sure you're able to vote in the 2020 Primary and General Elections.



Below are several sites offering voter registration:



PULASKI COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROTUNDA

401 West Markham Street, First Floor – Little Rock

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

1500 South Park Street – Little Rock

10:25 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



LITTLE ROCK JOB CORPS

Little Rock Job Corps Center, Dining Hall

6900 Scott Hamilton Drive – Little Rock

11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.



SHORTER COLLEGE

S.S. Morris Dining Hall (blue building with yellow stripe)

604 North Locust Street – North Little Rock

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



UA–PTC CENTER FOR HUMANITIES AND ARTS

3000 West Scenic Drive – North Little Rock

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



In 2018 over 800,000 voters used NVRD to register to vote across the country.

Viewed as a day of civic duty, NVRD is an opportunity for all Americans to put

aside partisanship and other difference and celebrate our rights and

opportunities. (www.nationavoterregistrationday.org)









