Arkansas-produced documentary highlights the beauty of the Buffalo National River

This Arkansas-produced documentary is highlighting the beauty of America's First National River: The Buffalo, honoring it's last 50 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

PONCA, Ark. — An Arkansas-produced documentary is highlighting the beauty of America’s First National River: The Buffalo, honoring it’s last 50 years.

Established in 1972, the Buffalo National River flows freely for 135 miles. Now, the Buffalo is one of the few remaining undammed rivers in the lower 48 states.

To honor those 50 years of America’s First National River, Undammed: A Buffalo River Adventure was born.

“Wouldn’t it be fun to make a documentary film, like a full length one, on the Buffalo River,” Arkansas filmmaker and Director Andrew McNeece said.

In this 50-minute documentary, McNeece with Bluff Line Media follows adventurers along their journeys to help immerse viewers in the thrilling experiences the Buffalo has to offer.

“We immersed ourselves in experiences that we wouldn’t normally be involved in,” McNeece said.

McNeece wanted to give viewers a respect for the river and hopes it inspires visitors to preserve it for future generations.

“A lot of people, I think maybe aren’t aware of the variety of things you can do in that region," he said. "We call it the Buffalo National River, everybody thinks you go to the river, you float and you head home and that’s the biggest draw, but there’s so much more going on.”

Follow enthusiasts and athletes through the Buffalo for floating, backpacking, mountain biking, and more.

“The amount of talent that was involved and the amount of enthusiasm about the Buffalo, people just love that area, and we were all discussing the river we love and having fun out there on our adventures and I think it comes through in the film,” McNeece said.