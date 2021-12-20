Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts debuts membership box

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is debuting the museum’s first membership box right in time for the holidays. The box is complimentary with the purchase of a membership and includes exclusive AMFA memorabilia.



“Giving experiences is always great idea, and the next year will be the most exciting time in the museum’s history. This box commemorates this monumental time, and their membership ensures they will be among the first to know about our exhibitions, classes, and grand opening events,” said Spencer Jansen, Director of Membership and Guest Experience.



Lisa Krannichfeld, Little Rock artist and grand award winner in the AMFA’s 60th Annual Delta Exhibition, created the artwork Float and Drift exclusively for this project.



Every person that purchases a box is entered to win the original 10x16 inch artwork. The box includes a welcome card, bookmark, AMFA enamel pin, AMFA sticker, and a 5x7 print of Float and Drift. Each item is precisely packaged inside the box to give the recipient a memorable gift opening experience. The membership box can be purchased at arkmfa.org.



The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will reopen in the fall of 2022. AMFA is home to a rich and distinctive collection of art, exceptional performing arts experiences, and an innovative art school. With over 14,000 works of art, AMFA’s collection spans more than six centuries. With its richness, depth, and diversity exemplified by various media, chief among them are works on paper, sculpture, paintings, and contemporary craft-based art, including ceramics, glass, enamels, fiber, metal, and wood. AMFA is located in downtown Little Rock, situated on the edge of MacArthur Park.



