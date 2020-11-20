Arkansas 17-year-old becomes published author of two adventure, fantasy books

Shawnee Morris is only 17 years old and is already a published author of two books: M.I.A. and M.I.A. and the Book of Damien.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shawnee Morris started writing and illustrating her own book series at just 13 years old.

"The process of making them has been a long, long journey," says Morris.

She spent three years world-building the series, coming up with the laws and beliefs of the world.

"I have always been interested in art," says Morris. "Through art, I started making characters and with those characters I started making stories, and then I wanted people to know about those stories. I decided I wanted to make a book series with all the characters that I had made."

The series is geared for young adult readers that are interested in reading adventure and fantasy.

Shawnee started selling her art at conventions at 12 years old. She has received scholarships, blue ribbons and a Best in Show at the Arkansas State Fair.

She shares that is time consuming to balance writing with schoolwork and other responsibilities, but her teachers were understanding. She is currently working on her third book of the trilogy.

Both books can be found on any book-selling website, but there is a deal on her family's website, www.morrisminifarmcreations.com. If you buy the books there, Shawnee autographs them and sends one free Shawnee-designed M.I.A. button.