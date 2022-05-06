Arvest Bank Million Meals campaign has raised over half a million meals

On Thursday, April 28, the bank announced the campaign has raised 547,738 meals, more than half its goal.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arvest Bank launched its 12th annual Million Meals campaign on April 1. On Thursday, April 28, the bank announced the campaign has raised 547,738 meals, more than half its goal.

The campaign runs through May 28 and all funds raised will be donated to local organizations in the communities Arvest serves.

“We are pleased to announce our Million Meals campaign has raised more than 500,000 meals so far,” said Jim Cargill, President and CEO of Arvest Bank in Northeast, Central and Southwest Arkansas. “We’ve received generous support from our partners, customers and community, and can’t thank them enough for their help. We know the meals raised will be much-needed this summer, when a lot of children don’t have access to meals they ordinarily receive at school. Additionally, that is when many of our food partners report fundraising challenges.”

“We also want to remind our customers they can donate via our mobile banking app, Arvest Go, which makes giving easy and secure.”

Arvest has raised more than $27,000 via Arvest Go at this point in the campaign and is aiming to break the previous record of $38,429.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can do so at any Arvest branch and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. Locally, Arvest has partnered with Arkansas Foodbank. Arkansas Foodbank will receive all the monetary donations made in Central Arkansas.